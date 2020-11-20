Megan Thee Stallion Drops Her Debut Album Good News, Addresses Tory Lanez Shooting in New Song

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The rapper previously dropped three EPs and one mixtape prior to the release of Good News

Good News, Hotties! Megan Thee Stallion has officially dropped her debut studio album.

On Friday, the 25-year-old rapper released her first LP, a 17-track album that comes complete with a slew of new songs from the Houston rapper, as well as brand new collaborations with fellow artists SZA, City Girls, DaBaby and more. Megan's popular "Savage" remix with Beyoncé — which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year — is also featured on the album.

Prior to releasing Good News, Megan spoke about dropping her first studio album and the anticipation behind it. "If you know me, and you kept up with the things I said, I was always super scared to drop a project titled an 'album,' because that's such a commitment," she recently told Entertainment Tonight. "That's like, a husband and I just want to date and have fun — these are mixtapes, these are projects, EPs. It just felt like marriage saying, 'This is an album.'"

"For me to actually get committed and call something an album, I feel very mature. I feel like we have a lot of growth that happened over the past year," she added before explaining the album's name.

"I titled it Good News, because yes, we've been having an extremely crazy year and it felt like we were given bad news back to back. I felt Megan Thee Stallion needed to drop some good news."

Earlier this month, Megan – who was named rapper of the year by GQ — announced the release of Good News in a social media post. "THROUGH SUCH A ROUGH YEAR I FELT LIKE WE COULD ALL USE A LIL GOOD NEWS MY OFFICIAL ALBUM 'GOOD NEWS' DROPS NOV 20TH !" she tweeted at the time.

When Good News officially dropped, fans took notice of the album's opening track, "Shots Fired," which appears to be a musical response from Megan to Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her in both feet over the summer.

The track, which samples Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 song, "Who Shot Ya," per NPR, seemingly addresses the drama between the two, without specifically mentioning Lanez, 28, by name.

"Imagine n----- lyin' 'bout shootin' a real b---- (Huh?) / Just to save face for rapper n----- you chill with / Imagine me givin' a fuck it was your f----- birthday (F--- you) / You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday," Megan raps on the track.

Back in July, Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Then, two days after Lanez's arrest, Megan spoke out about the incident on Instagram, saying that she "suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s—. Stop lying," she previously said of Lanez, as captured by a fan's account on Twitter. "Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

[embed]https://open.spotify.com/album/0KjckH1EE6HRRurMIXSc0r[/embed]

Lanez has denied shooting Megan, even addressing the drama in his song "Money Over Fallouts" from his recently released album. Earlier this week, the rapper — born Daystar Peterson — pled not guilty to shooting Megan during an arraignment on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Twitter.

Lanez is due back in court on Jan. 20, 2021. If convicted as charged, he could be sentenced up to 22 years and eight months in state prison.

Alongside the release of Good News, Megan also dropped the music video for the track "Body" off of the new album.

Featuring guest appearances from Taraji P. Henson, Jordyn Woods, Blac Chyna and more in the clip, Megan croons about body positivity on the song, rapping, "The category is body / Look at the way it’s sitting / That ratio so out of control, that waist, that a--, them t------ / If I were me and I woulda seen myself / I would have bought me a drink, took me home."

In a live stream premiere that came part of YouTube Originals' RELEASED series, Megan opened up about the body-positive message featured within in the track.

"You’re going to see all body shapes, a lot of strong women doing the damn thing," she said during the event, per NME. "Just being confident and owning their bodies and their sexuality."

Following her debut album release, Megan is set to take the stage at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, where she is scheduled to perform in addition to being the most-nominated female artist of the night with her five AMA nominations.

"I'm always surprised and I'm always excited and happy," Megan told ET about her upcoming performance. "I just always want to impress my Hotties."

"Like, I always want them to feel like they went on the journey with me — and they are going on the journey with me," she added of her fanbase. "So I'm just so excited to be in the spot that I am now, because for everybody who's been watching me until this point, you know how hard I worked and you know how passionate I am about music and just the fact that we made it this far. Like, we need to pat all ourselves on the back."