Megan Thee Stallion Dresses Up as a Devil to Announce Release of New Music: 'Gift to My Hotties'
Megan Thee Stallion told fans the new music will include "freestyles y'all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives"
Megan Thee Stallion is about to drop some hot tracks!
On Thursday, the "Savage" rapper, 26, shared several daring photos of herself on social media as a way to announce a collection of new music that will be released at the end of the month.
The first image showed Megan dressed as a demon in a red thong, horns and pointed devil's tail as she peered over her shoulder next to what appeared to be the upcoming compilation's title: "Something for Thee Hotties From Thee Archives."
On her exposed left buttock was a date, reading: "10/29."
"My gift to my hotties 10/29 ❤️🔥 freestyles y'all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y'all over for the rest of the year 😈" Megan wrote in the caption.
Megan followed up the sultry post by sharing more pictures from the photo shoot, which showed the three-time Grammy winner wearing lace-up thigh high boots and dramatic makeup look.
The artist's first studio album, Good News, was released almost a year ago on Nov. 20, 2020.
Since then, Megan has also released several singles and appeared as a featured artist on other songs — including "Beautiful Mistakes" by Maroon 5.
News of her upcoming music comes after Megan celebrated another milestone: her one-year anniversary with boyfriend Pardi Fontaine.
The "Body" songstress marked the occasion on Monday by sharing a sweet Instagram post, writing in the caption, "1year of fun with you 🧡."
In the tribute, Megan included several photos of herself and Fontaine, 31, throughout their relationship. The images featured the couple on a beach getaway, as well as the pair posing for bathroom selfies.
Fontaine also marked the special day on his Instagram Story, captioning a video of himself dancing in front of a mirror, "Today's our anniversary… stay tuned."