Megan Thee Stallion told fans the new music will include "freestyles y'all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives"

Megan Thee Stallion Dresses Up as a Devil to Announce Release of New Music: 'Gift to My Hotties'

Megan Thee Stallion is about to drop some hot tracks!

On Thursday, the "Savage" rapper, 26, shared several daring photos of herself on social media as a way to announce a collection of new music that will be released at the end of the month.

The first image showed Megan dressed as a demon in a red thong, horns and pointed devil's tail as she peered over her shoulder next to what appeared to be the upcoming compilation's title: "Something for Thee Hotties From Thee Archives."

On her exposed left buttock was a date, reading: "10/29."

"My gift to my hotties 10/29 ❤️‍🔥 freestyles y'all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y'all over for the rest of the year 😈" Megan wrote in the caption.

Megan followed up the sultry post by sharing more pictures from the photo shoot, which showed the three-time Grammy winner wearing lace-up thigh high boots and dramatic makeup look.

The artist's first studio album, Good News, was released almost a year ago on Nov. 20, 2020.

Since then, Megan has also released several singles and appeared as a featured artist on other songs — including "Beautiful Mistakes" by Maroon 5.

News of her upcoming music comes after Megan celebrated another milestone: her one-year anniversary with boyfriend Pardi Fontaine.

The "Body" songstress marked the occasion on Monday by sharing a sweet Instagram post, writing in the caption, "1year of fun with you 🧡."

In the tribute, Megan included several photos of herself and Fontaine, 31, throughout their relationship. The images featured the couple on a beach getaway, as well as the pair posing for bathroom selfies.