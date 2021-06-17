Megan Thee Stallion Donates Over $8,000 to Cover Late Fan's Funeral Costs

The Grammy-winning rapper made a generous donation to the family of a young fan who died last week

Megan Thee Stallion is paying her respects to the family of a fan who died last week.

The 26-year-old rapper donated to a GoFundMe account to cover funeral costs for a late fan, Shaniah Leigh Scales, after a friend contacted the musician for help with reaching the $16,000 goal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Meg we lost a hottie our best friend passed away unexpectedly," @selenachichis tweeted. "They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together."

The Grammy winner responded on Tuesday, writing, "How much do y'all need?" Soon after, she shared a screenshot of her $8,155 donation to the GoFundMe page.

With the fundraising page have smashed its original goal, the friend reached out to Megan shared her excitement and appreciation.

"I am crying so hard. I will ride for you until the day I die. I know our friend is up in heaven smiling so hard right now. I can't believe this. Thank you for helping us and their family," Scales' friend, who has since made their Twitter profile private, read.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Calls Tory Lanez an 'Abuser,' Says She's 'Not Changing' Her Story: 'You Shot Me'

This isn't the first time the "Savage" artist has paid it forward.

In March, she joined with forces with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services to help restore her hometown of Houston after Winter Storm Uri devastated the state. The blizzard, which ran its course from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, left millions of Texans without water, heat or electricity after severely damaging essential infrastructure.

"Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown," Megan said in a statement. "I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events."