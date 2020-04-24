Megan Thee Stallion Donates to Texas Assisted Living Facility & Fans: 'People Can’t Go to Work'

Image zoom Ben Rosser/BFA

Megan Thee Stallion has become known in the rap industry for her body confidence and explicit lyrics — but the star is also currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in health education, with hopes of one day opening her own assisted living facility.

Because of this, the Houston native — who wanted to give back to her hometown amid the coronavirus pandemic — has donated to Park Manor, a nursing facility.

“[Park Manor] was one of the first places I wanted to donate to in my city. I just feel like these are all things that are going to take me in the right direction to start opening my own facility,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s in my hometown, so I felt like it was only right. I know a lot of people who are struggling with their grandparents. They can’t see their grandparents right now, so I teamed up with Amazon and we gave them these devices where you can video chat with your people.”

“I feel like that was super important because I love my grandma and I can’t even see her right now,” says the star. “I just felt like, I know I’m not the only person going through that, so that’s why I wanted to do that.”

Additionally, Megan has been donating to fans who have been impacted by the pandemic financially after launching a campaign on Twitter.

“My hotties support me and I would not be Megan Thee Stallion without them,” she says of why she was inspired to give. “I just felt like I really want to do something, I want to give something back to the hotties.”

“It’s so crazy that the coronavirus pandemic really hit,” Megan adds. “I was like, ‘Dang, a lot of people can’t go to work.’ I know a lot of hotties that are healthcare workers. I know a lot of hotties that are waitresses and things like that, so they can’t make their money the way they would normally get their money. The ones that are healthcare workers and the essential workers, they’re risking their lives. I just really feel like since they’re supporting me, I definitely have to support them. That was just my way of letting them know that I love how you love me.”

Megan’s hotties quickly expressed their gratitude on Twitter.

In the future, the rapper plans to help her Texas Southern University classmates land their first post-graduation work experience. “I’m gonna open an assisted living facility and use the money I make from rapping to open it, and then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

When Megan isn’t busy making bops, giving charitable donations or surprising her fans, she’s spending her time doing other things that some might now know about her — like taking care of her beloved dog Foe.

“I tell people all the time that I love to paint and they didn’t know that about me,” she says. And when she’s no longer practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus, she’ll return to one of her other hobbies. “I go outside and just start drawing. That’s another one of my things that I really want to get into,” she says.

Megan also enjoys watching anime cartoons — which she says helped her land a friendship with Michael B. Jordan. “[Anime] is how we became friends, because he’s also a nerd. So, we have a bond because of that.”

“The first anime show I ever watched was Inuyasha and it was on Adult Swim when I was little,” she recalls. “When you’re little, your parents probably don’t want you watching Adult Swim, but I would stay up to watch it. When I got older, I really understood what was going on in the show. I was like, ‘This is so good.’ I finished it and ever since then, I started looking up more anime to watch.”

For more on Megan Thee Stallion, pick up PEOPLE’s 2020 Beautiful Issue, on newsstands Friday.