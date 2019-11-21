Megan Thee Stallion Denies Dating Tristan Thompson: 'Stop Making S--- Up'

Megan Thee Stallion is not dating Tristan Thompson.

The rapper, 24, shut down rumors on Twitter that she and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, are an item on Wednesday after a fan suggested that Megan is the reason Thompson won’t be playing in the game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening.

“@theestallion must’ve wore that boy out!” the Twitter user wrote in response to sports reporter Joe Gabriele revealing that Thompson has the night off.

“What in the f— are you talking about. I wish y’all would stop making s— up I don’t even know that n—-,” Megan fired back.

Romance rumors began circling earlier this week after several outlets reported that Thompson had allegedly DM’d Megan on Instagram, asking if she’d like to attend his game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, according to TooFab News.

The rapper did attend the game, however, it is not immediately clear if she was a guest of Thompson.

Reps for both Megan and Thompson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While the hip-hop star does not know Thompson, she is close friends with Jordyn Woods, whom Thompson allegedly cheated with while dating Khloé Kardashian back in February.

Megan and Woods, 22, often post photos together on Instagram.

Thompson and Kardashian, who share 19-month-old daughter True, broke up shortly after the cheating scandal.

Despite their split, the former couple will be spending a lot of time together in the coming weeks as they try to celebrate the holidays harmoniously for baby True — but that doesn’t mean the pair will be rekindling their romance.

Thompson has continuously tried to get back together with Kardashian, but the Revenge Body star, 35, is not interested.

“It’s hard not to admire Khloé,” a source told PEOPLE of Thompson and his mindset. “She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan, because of True and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.”

“Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested,” the source continued. “She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work.”

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Getty Images

Earlier this month, Kardashian showed off a pink balloon arrangement that Thompson had sent her as a gift after the launch of her new pink diamond KKW Fragrance. The balloons spelled out the name of her new scent.

“Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness,” Kardashian said in the clip.

The mother of one then noted how proud she is of her and Thompson’s ability to come together for the sake of their daughter.

“I’m really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in,” Kardashian added.