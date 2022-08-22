Megan Thee Stallion Demands $1 Million from Record Label

"We've tried to work with Megan, and we want Megan to be successful," an attorney for 1501 Certified Entertainment tells PEOPLE of Megan Thee Stallion's amended complaint against them

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on August 22, 2022 10:46 PM
Megan Thee Stallion Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is attempting to put her professional relationship with 1501 Certified Entertainment behind her.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, attorneys for the Grammy Award winner, 27, requested $1 million in relief from the record label after claiming that her last two albums Something for Thee Hotties and Traumazine fulfilled the requirements of her contract, which she's called "unconscionable."

Attorneys for Megan (who uses her real name Megan Pete in the filing) did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Over the past two (2) years, Pete and 1501 shared a long and tortured history of disputes with each other concerning Pete's recording agreement, including the unconscionability of the agreement in its original form, as well as disputes concerning the release of Pete's music," the complaint reads.

"The two have been able to resolve some of the disputes through the issuance of multiple temporary restraining orders against Defendants from this Court," the attorneys added. "But a new dispute has arisen requiring further assistance from the Court."

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Other stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Megan Thee Stallion. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

The filing claims that the record label argued Something for Thee Hotties did not meet the definition of an "album" and "does not satisfy her 'Minimum Recording Commitment.' "

"1501's new position, taken months after the album's release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to try to take further advantage of Pete, at great expense and in bad faith," the complaint continued.

Steven M. Zager, partner at King & Spalding LLP and attorney for 1501, tells PEOPLE that "our belief is she owes us one more album, at least."

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Megan Thee Stallion attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion. Amy Sussman/Getty

He claims to PEOPLE that Something for Thee Hotties did not meet their criteria of an album, as it featured archival material and spoken word, as well as being released too soon since her previous 2020 debut album Good News.

"We're evaluating Traumazine," he says. "But there's no way Something for Thee Hotties qualifies as an album as that term is defined under her recording commitment in her various contracts with 1501."

"So, for a host of reasons, we feel that our position is justified and based on the contracts. We've tried to work with Megan, and we want Megan to be successful," Zager adds, noting that allegations they leaked Traumazine are "preposterous."

Megan previously filed a lawsuit against 1501 in 2020, alleging that the label was preventing her from releasing new music after she tried to renegotiate her contract.

