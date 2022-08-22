Megan Thee Stallion Demands $1 Million from Record Label

Megan Thee Stallion is attempting to put her professional relationship with 1501 Certified Entertainment behind her.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, attorneys for the Grammy Award winner, 27, requested $1 million in relief from the record label after claiming that her last two albums Something for Thee Hotties and Traumazine fulfilled the requirements of her contract, which she's called "unconscionable."

Attorneys for Megan (who uses her real name Megan Pete in the filing) did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Over the past two (2) years, Pete and 1501 shared a long and tortured history of disputes with each other concerning Pete's recording agreement, including the unconscionability of the agreement in its original form, as well as disputes concerning the release of Pete's music," the complaint reads.

"The two have been able to resolve some of the disputes through the issuance of multiple temporary restraining orders against Defendants from this Court," the attorneys added. "But a new dispute has arisen requiring further assistance from the Court."

Megan Thee Stallion.

The filing claims that the record label argued Something for Thee Hotties did not meet the definition of an "album" and "does not satisfy her 'Minimum Recording Commitment.' "

"1501's new position, taken months after the album's release, is clearly a ruse in an effort to try to take further advantage of Pete, at great expense and in bad faith," the complaint continued.

Steven M. Zager, partner at King & Spalding LLP and attorney for 1501, tells PEOPLE that "our belief is she owes us one more album, at least."

Megan Thee Stallion.

He claims to PEOPLE that Something for Thee Hotties did not meet their criteria of an album, as it featured archival material and spoken word, as well as being released too soon since her previous 2020 debut album Good News.

"We're evaluating Traumazine," he says. "But there's no way Something for Thee Hotties qualifies as an album as that term is defined under her recording commitment in her various contracts with 1501."

"So, for a host of reasons, we feel that our position is justified and based on the contracts. We've tried to work with Megan, and we want Megan to be successful," Zager adds, noting that allegations they leaked Traumazine are "preposterous."

Megan previously filed a lawsuit against 1501 in 2020, alleging that the label was preventing her from releasing new music after she tried to renegotiate her contract.