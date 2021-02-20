Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She's Dating Rapper Pardison Fontaine: 'That's My Boo'

"Yeah, he my boyfriend," Megan Thee Stallion said during an Instagram Live session on Friday

Megan Thee Stallion has a new man in her life.

The "Body" hitmaker, 26, confirmed that she's dating fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine during an Instagram Live session on Friday.

Megan opened up about their relationship while defending Fontaine, 31, from negative comments she saw online.

"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said during the livestream, which was captured in a video by The Shade Room. "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan continued.

Megan also defended herself when a viewer called her a "simp" during the stream, replying back, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends," according to Revolt.

"Y'all not about to play with my man," she said of Fontaine, per the outlet. "He don't even be doing nothing to nobody. Yeah, he my boyfriend."

Megan's Instagram Live session comes just days after she tweeted about her "boo" while celebrating her birthday.

"I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me , I'm just happy and blessed lol," she wrote on Monday.

On Friday, Fontaine shared an Instagram slideshow of what appears to be the couple's Valentine's Day celebrations.

In one video, Megan laughs while sitting inside a car that was parked in front of a private jet. "Pardi, where are you taking me?" she asks, to which he replies, "To lunch!"

A photo from the post shows a "Valentine's Day menu," which had been aptly named, "Pardi with a Hottie."

Fontaine also posted photos from the plane's interior, which was decorated with bouquets of flowers, as well as a shot of Megan lying in a bed adorned with rose petals.