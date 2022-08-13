Megan Thee Stallion Jokingly Confronts Natalia Dyer for Rejecting Steve on 'Stranger Things' : 'Team Stancy'

"I'm Team Stancy. I want Steve," the rapper told the actress of her Stranger Things love triangle while co-hosting The Tonight Show this week with Jimmy Fallon

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Weekends Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography he got his professional start at OUT Magazine The Advocate and Teen Vogue and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 13, 2022 11:33 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Megan Thee Stallion visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for ABA); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Natalia Dyer attends Netflix's Stranger Things ATAS Official Screening at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on May 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)
Photo: Noam Galai/Getty for ABA; Emma McIntyre/Getty for Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion is weighing in on Stranger Things' series-long love triangle.

The Grammy Award winner, 27, grilled Natalia Dyer about her character Nancy rejecting Joe Keery's Steve and whether she's "Team Jancy" or "Team Stancy" while co-hosting The Tonight Show this week with Jimmy Fallon.

"I'm Team Stancy. I want Steve," she declared on Thursday's episode. "Let's talk about it though. Okay, so boom. At first, you liked Steve. You were into Steve, and then you just kind of like dumped him. No caution, he didn't know what was happening. Poor Steve."

"Y'all keep throwing the kids on him to babysit. He keeps saving y'all life. All he do is save y'all life. He was beating everybody up, and you're like, 'Oh man, I'm going to Jonathan. Sorry,'" Megan added.

Dyer, 27, who has been romantically linked to Jonathan actor Charlie Heaton since the first season premiered in 2016, responded with a laugh. "I do feel bad. Honestly, I just think the way Jonathan and Nancy happened, I was like, she doesn't always make the most morally right decisions all the time. But that's human," she said.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Netflix

"She's a hot girl," Megan said, before adding, "Wait, wait, wait. 'Cause we didn't even get to the juicy part. So then, in this last season, you was flirting with Steve. So like, what's it really giving, Nancy? ... I feel like you like Steve still."

"You know, I have options, I guess," Dyer said as applause rang out from the live audience.

Fallon, 47, made the assumption that Nancy is "probably not even thinking about a love triangle" with everything else going on, to which Dyer responded, "That's really how I feel. Everyone's [says] 'Stancy, Jancy' but I think she probably just needs a little 'me' time after all of it. Maybe a little therapy even. Like, they're still in high school, it's pretty intense."

Stranger Things Season 3
Netflix

"So much to think about," Meg added. "Jonathan is boring. She's so smart, she's so pretty. She's got things to do. Yes, we love Nancy."

Heaton, 28, previously told PEOPLE about navigating their characters' relationship versus their offscreen dynamic when season 3 premiered in 2019. "Obviously, we have different relationships, but it's like we both care about the character relationships as well," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer 'Confuse' Their Characters' Relationship with Their Own

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We read the scripts and we come home, and it's like, we want them to have moments ... but sometimes, I think we get it confused with between our own and the characters," Heaton said as Dyer joked, "Are we fighting, or...?"

Season 4 of Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Natalia Dyer ; Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana in the Hannah Montana movie
'Stranger Things' Star Natalia Dyer Talks About Her 'Small Little Bit' Role in 'Hannah Montana' Movie
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: (L-R) Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)
Cara Delevingne Explains Her Behavior and 'Odd' Billboard Music Awards Photos with Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Apple Music One
Megan Thee Stallion Shares the Final Piece of Advice Her Mom Gave Her Before Dying: 'Don't Stop'
EW SAG Pre-Party
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Relationship Timeline
Millie Bobby Brown
The Cast of 'Stranger Things' Is Growing Up Fast: See the Child Stars Then & Now
Noah Schnapp attends Netflix's Stranger Things ATAS Official Screening at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on May 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Confirms Will Byers Is Gay: 'He Has Feelings for Mike'
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Learn to Play Football from the LA Chargers on New Cardi Tries Episode
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Learn to Play Football from the LA Chargers on New 'Cardi Tries' Episode
Joe Keery as Steve Harrington on Stranger Things
'Stranger Things' Fans Get Protective Over Steve Harrington's Fate in Season 4: 'If Steve Goes, I Go'
Stranger Things Season 3 Netflix
'Stranger Things' : A Look Back on How Season 3 Ended Before Season 4 Premieres
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2's Release Crashed Netflix, Subscribers Report
Noah Schnapp attends Netflix's Stranger Things ATAS Official Screening at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on May 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Duffer Brothers Promise 'Stranger Things' 'Resolves' Questions About Will's Sexuality by End of Season 4
Megan Thee Stallion CBS interview
Megan Thee Stallion Explains Lying to Police After Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting: 'Didn't Want Them to Kill Us'
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
'Stranger Things' Releases Trailer for Final 2 Episodes of Season 4 Volume: 'Hawkins Will Fall'
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Netflix Debuts 'Protect Steve' Billboard for Worried Fans Ahead of New 'Stranger Things' Episodes
Stranger Things
Everything to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Accepts Trailblazer Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: 'I Will Keep Showing Up'