Megan Thee Stallion Cleared by Judge to Release BTS Remix Friday After Taking Label to Court

Megan Thee Stallion alleged in court documents that 1501 Certified Entertainment has "only put up roadblocks in an attempt to stifle her artistic expression"

Megan Thee Stallion is set to drop her BTS remix song after taking legal action against her record label to ensure its release.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 26, filed in Harris County, Texas, on Tuesday, accusing record label 1501 Certified Entertainment of preventing her remix of "Butter" with the superstar K-pop band from being released to the public this Friday, according to documents obtained by Variety.

Megan (who uses her real name Megan Pete in the filing) said missing the previously scheduled debut of the song would do "irreparable damage" to her music career, having a "devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry."

The filing also alleged that the label and its CEO Carl Crawford have "have done nothing to help Pete grow her career in the music industry and have only put up roadblocks in an attempt to stifle her artistic expression as a music artist and irreparably harm her career. Today is no different."

In an update, Variety reported that a judge ruled that Megan is clear to release "Butter" on Friday. Early Wednesday on Instagram, the artist wrote on Instagram, "LOVE YOU ALLL 💖😭 @bts.bighitofficial BUTTER REMIX 8.27."

A spokesperson for 1501 Certified Entertainment did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"The release of new music from Pete is vital to maintain her status as a relatively new but still up-and-coming artist," the documents read. "Absent immediate help from the Court, Pete's art will be impacted, the release of the song derailed, and Pete's goodwill, reputation, and overall career will suffer detrimental, undesirable, and irreversible harm."

Megan previously sued 1501 back in March 2020, claiming her relationship with the record label turned sour after she asked to re-negotiate her contract and, as a result, was allegedly told she wasn't allowed to release new music at the time. The rapper was granted a temporary restraining order, which, in the new filing, she asked to be extended or supplemented with a new restraining order.

Crawford seemingly addressed the drama with Megan in a cryptic post about "loyalty" at the time, writing on Instagram: "At a time when loyalty is at an all time low it's nice to be link with @jprincerespect who is steady teaching me how to move in this cutthroat industry. And I know that terrifies some especially the ones who double cross me."