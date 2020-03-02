Megan Thee Stallion Claims 'Greedy' Record Label Won't Let Her Release New Music

Image zoom Erik Voake/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is feeling frustrated by her record label.

Over the weekend, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper — who has been teasing her upcoming album Suga since last year, and recently said she hoped to release it on May 2 — claimed that her relationship with independent record label 1501 Entertainment turned sour after she asked to re-negotiate her contract. As a result, Megan claims she has been told she isn’t allowed to release new music.

As Megan, 25, explained in an Instagram Live over the weekend, after she signed with Roc Nation for management last fall, she found out that there were some things in her previous contract she wasn’t aware of.

“When I signed, I didn’t really know what was in my contract. I was young. I was like 20,” she explained, adding that initially she “wasn’t upset.”

“I’m thinking in my head, ‘everybody cool, we all cool, we family, it’s cool, it’s nice,’ ” she said, noting that things immediately changed when she brought up renegotiating her contract. “Now they telling a bitch that she can’t drop no music. It’s really just a greedy game.”

Megan went on to explain that she had no plans to leave 1501, she just wanted to revisit their previous agreement.

“I’m not a greedy person,” she continued, before noting why she felt the need to address the situation publicly. “I see the s— that camp be saying about me, and I be like, ‘Damn — since you got so much to say, why you just won’t tell ’em why you mad? You mad because I don’t want to roll over and bow down like a little bitch and you don’t want to renegotiate my contract.”

Referencing the drama on Twitter, she shared a message that read: “#FREEMEG #FREETHEESTALLION.”

She also went on to clarify that while she did read the previous contract she “didn’t understand some of the verbiage at the time and now that I do I just wanted it corrected.”

Over the weekend, 1501 Entertainment CEO and founder Carl Crawford also seemingly addressed the drama with Megan in a cryptic post about “loyalty.”

“At a time when loyalty is at an all time low it’s nice to be link with @jprincerespect who is steady teaching me how to move in this cutthroat industry. And I know that terrifies some especially the ones who double cross me,” he wrote, including the hashtag “Payback is a bitch.”