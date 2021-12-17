Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Performance in Atlanta After Team Members Report COVID-19 Exposure

The rapper will no longer be performing at this week's Jingle Ball in Atlanta

Megan Thee Stallion had some unfortunate news for fans.

The "Savage" rapper, 26, explained via social media on Thursday that her planned appearance at that evening's Jingle Ball in Atlanta, Georgia, had to be scrapped due to some of her team being exposed to COVID-19.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We learned a few members on my team have been exposed to COVID," Stallion wrote on Twitter. "While I tested negative today, I'm not feeling well, and as a safety precaution, I won't be able to perform at Jingle Ball in Atlanta."

"I'm extremely disappointed to let my hotties down. Hoping to feel better tomorrow," she concluded.

On her Instagram Story, Stallion released a similar statement and added that she plans to take another test soon "as an extra safety measure."

The news comes as COVID-19 causes cancellations and schedule upsets for various music acts, from country singer Brett Eldredge to pop singer Charlie Puth, who both recently tested positive.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Praises Late Mother in Glamour Woman of the Year Speech: 'She Was My Everything'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a highly prevalent strain throughout the country, with outbreaks recently reported in locations such as Cornell University.

On Wednesday, Cornell reported 898 new COVID-19 cases among students at its Ithaca, New York, campus during the week of Dec. 7-13, a "significant number" of which the school has identified as the Omicron variant. The report also noted that these results were despite a 97 percent on-campus vaccination rate.

According to the school's COVID-19 dashboard, 33 faculty and staff have also tested positive, bringing the number up to 930 cases.

The first major, real-world study of patients infected with Omicron was released Monday and found that it mostly led to mild illnesses such as dry cough, muscle aches and pains, and nasal congestion, but that two doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine prevented infection only 30 percent of the time.

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday, though, that a third, booster dose should provide strong protection against infection. He urged people to get vaccinated if they haven't yet, and for those who received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines more than six months ago to immediately get a booster dose. Fauci also said that the pharmaceutical companies will likely not need to formulate an Omicron-specific booster dose.