"BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL," Megan Thee Stallion wrote on Twitter

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Tory Lanez an 'Abuser,' Says She's 'Not Changing' Her Story: 'You Shot Me'

Megan Thee Stallion is standing her ground.

After an outlet claimed that assault charges against Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting the "WAP" rapper were dropped, Megan, 25, made it clear that she's "not changing" her story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Y'all can't tell when s— fake news?" she wrote. "Y'all still don't see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can't wait until the MF FACTS come out !"

"Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL," she added.

Lanez — born Daystar Peterson — was originally expected back in court on Jan. 20, but the hearing is now scheduled for Feb. 25, PEOPLE can confirm.

"Charges have not been dropped," a source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE. "The court docket simply wasn't updated yet."

A rep for Megan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Image zoom Credit: megan thee stallion/ twitter

"Y'all so believe black women and protect black women online BUT WHEN I LITERALLY SAY I GOT SHOT ITS CONFUSING," she added in a second tweet.

"Trauma is real I'm still traumatized from loosing [sic] my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot," she wrote. "I'm not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I'm reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive."

Megan's tweets comes after Lanez pleaded not guilty to shooting her in November.

He was originally charged with a felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle for an incident that took place on July 12 in the Hollywood Hills.

RELATED: Tory Lanez Slams Shooting Charges — and Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back: 'Genuinely Crazy'

He is also facing a "gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury," the DA's office said in a press release in October.

If convicted as charged, he could be sentenced up to 22 years and eight months in state prison.

Lanez was arrested on July 13 following the shooting. He posted $35,000 bail and was released on the same day.

Since then, Lanez has continued to deny allegations that he shot Megan, 25, in the incident. He rapped about it in his track "Money Over Fallouts" and also said so on an Instagram Live.