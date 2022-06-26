Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out SCOTUS, Texas' Abortion Laws During Set: 'Really Embarrassing Me'

"The mother—ing hot girls and the hot boys do not support this bull—," Megan Thee Stallion said Saturday during her Glastonbury set after SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Other stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Megan Thee Stallion is giving her home state a piece of her mind.

The Grammy Award winner, 27, called out Texas' 2021 abortion ban during her set Saturday at Glastonbury Festival, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.

"Now, y'all know it wouldn't be me if I didn't take a second to call out these stupid ass men," Megan said. "I mean, God damn. What else you want? Texas really embarrassing me right now, y'all know that's my home state."

She then gave the thumbs down, cuing the massive crowd to "boo" the restrictive legislation.

"And I want to have it on the record that the mother—ing hot girls and the hot boys do not support this bull— that y'all campaigning for," she said before leading the crowd in a chant of "my body, my mother—ing choice."

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 25: Abortion rights activists yell during a protest in the wake of the decision overturning Roe v. Wade outside the U.S. Supreme Court Building on June 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erased a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Abortion rights activists protesting in the wake of the decision overturning Roe v. Wade outside the U.S. Supreme Court Building on June 25, 2022 in Washington, D.C. | Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Megan's performance comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive abortion ban last May, outlawing the procedure after six weeks, which is before most people know they're pregnant. The state is expected to enact a total abortion ban in the coming weeks, according to The Texas Tribune.

"So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," she added. "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s— about freedom."

Friday's 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting "trigger bans" in place that governors enacted after the SCOTUS ruling.

Protests have since erupted around the country, and President Joe Biden has spoken out against the ruling, which he called the "realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court."