Megan Thee Stallion's Boyfriend Pardison 'Pardi' Fontaine Speaks Out amid Tory Lanez Trial

Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine appears to be weighing in on the felony assault trial of singer Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020.

In a pointed Instagram Story shared on Thursday, Pardi, 32, shared, "To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice".

"I feel for you," he wrote. "When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed .. your credibility will [be] questioned .. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass .. in an instant you can go from defendant in the eyes of the public .. to any one with a daughter Sister mother niece or aunt."

He added, "I pray for their protection .. I pray for their covering .. I wouldn't wish this on anyone."

pardi fontaine/instagram

During the second day of the trial on Dec. 13, Megan, 27, took the stand with Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta and expressed her frustration with how the case has played out, especially among male musicians.

"Every man in a position of power in the music industry has taken his side," said Megan, referring to the support Lanez has received in the time since the incident.

"Not a day goes by without being called a liar," she continued. "This whole thing is about who I was having sex with, not who shot me, and I don't know why." (Megan revealed earlier that day that she and Lanez had a sexual relationship at the time of the incident, something she has denied up until this point.)

Ta then dug into how Megan was a rising star when the incident took place and how she feels it has changed the trajectory of her life.

"I just did a song with Beyoncé, and now she knows I got shot," said Megan, explaining she "didn't want to say anything" out of embarrassment. "I just did something I've always wanted, and now it'll be overshadowed…. This situation has been worse for me while he's more popular — I've turned into a type of villain while he's a hero."

Asked if she was more popular and successful than Lanez at the time of the alleged shooting, she confidently said "Yes," which caused Lanez's blank face to turn into a startled and dismayed reaction, eventually mouthing "Okay" as she continued on the stand.

She added that the negative attention is also impacting Fontaine.

"I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner is embarrassed," Megan said of Fontaine having to see the continued coverage of her sexual history.

She said in an effort to avoid talking about the alleged shooting, "I can't even be happy… I don't want to talk to friends or family."

Lanez, 30, real name Daystar Peterson, was charged in October 2020 with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in November 2020.