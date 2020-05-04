Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion Post Tributes to the Rapper's Late Mother on Her Birthday

Megan Thee Stallion's late mother, Holly Thomas, was honored by many stars, including her famous daughter, on her recent birthday.

On Saturday, the rapper, 25, posted a throwback photo of her mom — who died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer — holding her as a baby.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday mama 💛💛💛 I miss you everyday !" Megan wrote. "I know you’re watching over me rooting for me and keeping me going. I don’t have you physically here telling me what I should do so I’ve been trying to figure it out on my own remembering all the advice and lessons you’ve taught me before."

"You are such a strong woman and I promise to make you proud and be one too!" the rapper added. "We love you Holly !"

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Inspired by Late Mom to Stay in School Despite Fame: ‘I Want Her to Be Proud’

Several stars shared their support on Megan's heartfelt post, including Kim Kardashian West and Winnie Harlow, both of whom commented on the Instagram with heart emojis, while La La Anthony wrote, "Beautiful words. Ur mom is so proud❤️Happy Birthday Holly😘🙏🏽."

Beyoncé, who recently teamed up with Megan for the official "Savage" Remix to raise money for coronavirus relief, also paid tribute to Holly on her website. The "Halo" singer shared the same throwback photo of the rapper and her mother, writing, "Honoring Holly."

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Sweetly Comforts Vanessa Bryant During Celebration of Life for Kobe Bryant

Last month, Megan shared in PEOPLE’s 2020 Beautiful Issue that she's been taking online courses part-time at Texas Southern University where she is matriculating towards her bachelor’s degree in health administration — all in honor of her mother.

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” the rapper said. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

Megan, whose father died when she was a teenager, also lost her grandmother shortly after her mother died.

“I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed,” Megan said. “My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Image zoom Courtesy Megan Thee Stallion

RELATED: Beyoncé Teams with Houston Star Megan Thee Stallion on Hit 'Savage' Remix for Coronavirus Relief

Speaking more on the incredible women who influence her today, Megan told PEOPLE: “I literally watched my mom and my grandmother get up and go to work every single day. My big mama owned three houses in South Park [Houston]. She was going hard, working to provide for our family, so I’ve always seen her drive."

"I’ve always seen strong women making it work, so I’ve always wanted to have that same drive the women in my family have," the star added. "I know I get a lot of my strength from my mother and both of my grandmothers.”