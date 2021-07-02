"We gonna play a little game," Pardi says before launching several water balloons at the 'Thot S—t" rapper

Megan Thee Stallion and Boyfriend Pardi Get Into Adorable Water Balloon Fight: 'Let the Games Begin'

Well, that's a cute way to cool off during Hot Girl Summer!

On Wednesday, Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardi Fontaine shared a video of himself getting into a water balloon fight with the "Cry Baby" rapper.

"Let the games begin 😈😈," he captioned the post.

In the video Fontaine, 31, carries a bucket of water balloons for Megan, 26, before the two start throwing the balloons at each other.

"We gonna play a little game!" he says before Megan is heard letting out a yelp after he surprises her by throwing a balloon.

Showing off his drenched shirt and shorts, Fontaine adds, "I think I'm getting the worst of this right now."

The video ends with Fontaine landing a balloon right on Megan's back.

The adorable new video of the rapper pair comes just several days after they walked the red carpet at the BET Awards, where Megan Thee Stallion earned the most trophies as she took home four. (She won video of the year and best collaboration for "WAP" with Cardi B, viewers' choice award for "Savage" with Beyoncé and best female hip hop artist.)

The couple first made their red carpet debut with matching golden outfits at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May.

In February, Megan revealed that Fontaine was her "boo."

"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said at the time "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Fontaine 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan continued.

Megan also defended herself when a viewer called her a "simp" during the stream, replying back, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends," according to Revolt.

"Y'all not about to play with my man," she said of Fontaine, per the outlet. "He don't even be doing nothing to nobody. Yeah, he my boyfriend."

Earlier this week, Megan also spoke to PEOPLE about supporting other female artists.

"It is important for me to be known as a girl's girl because a lot of times the industry tries to paint it like women don't support each other...that girls can't be in the same field without being competitive and catty," she said. "But me, I love all the girls and I want everybody to know I don't believe in that.