The three-time Grammy winner marked her first anniversary with Fontaine in a sweet Instagram post on Monday

Megan Thee Stallion and Boyfriend Pardi Fontaine Celebrate Anniversary: '1 Year of Fun with You'

Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardison Fontaine are celebrating a romantic milestone!

The three-time Grammy winner marked her first anniversary with Fontaine in a sweet Instagram post on Monday, writing in the caption, "1year of fun with you 🧡"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Megan, 26, included several photos from throughout their relationship, including pictures from getaway trips, events and bathroom selfies.

Fontaine, 31, marked the special day on his Instagram Story, writing, "Today's our anniversary… stay tuned" atop a video of himself dancing in front of a mirror.

Last week, the "Body" rapper gushed over Fontaine in the season two premiere of the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji, telling host Taraji P. Henson that he "feels like a partner."

"My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally," she said. "He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Megan added that feeling emotionally connected to Fontaine is important, as it wasn't always something she prioritized.

"That's a big thing for me, because I used to be so into the physical, right, like… but he moves me, he inspires me, and we just feel like a real team," she said. "He feels like a partner."

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Calls Tory Lanez an 'Abuser,' Says She's 'Not Changing' Her Story: 'You Shot Me'

In February, Megan called Fontaine her "boo" during an Instagram Live, confirming their relationship while defending him from negative comments she saw online.

"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said at the time. "People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."