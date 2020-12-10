"She says it the nicer way, and Jay gives it to me the turnt up way," Megan Thee Stallion said

Megan Thee Stallion Says JAY-Z 'Gives the Fun Advice' While Beyoncé 'Says It the Nicer Way'

Megan Thee Stallion is proud to call Beyoncé and JAY-Z her friends.

The rapper, 25, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, where she opened up about her friendship with the pair that started after she and Beyoncé, 39, dropped the "Savage" remix back in April.

And according to Megan, she gets two very different styles of advice from the royal music couple.

"I would say JAY-Z gives the fun advice," she said. "Like say if I'm having a bad day, he'll be like, 'Megan, girl you need to be somewhere driving a boat. Turn up. Have a good time. Forget them people.' He gives me the more hot girl advice."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has a much more diplomatic approach to giving guidance, Megan said.

"Beyoncé is just like, 'Look queen, just rise above,'" she explained. "She says it the nicer way, and Jay gives it to me the turnt up way."

Image zoom JAY-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce | Credit: Getty (3)

Megan, who is nominated for four Grammys, three of which are for her Beyoncé collaboration, also spoke to Colbert about seeing the "Love On Top" singer perform for the first time.

"I remember the first time I ever saw Destiny's Child in concert. It was at the Rodeo and it was just amazing," she recalled. "I remember being a little kid like, 'Wow. I want to do this one day.'"

"Just being from Houston, you have to know what Beyoncé just means to us," she added. "She's like the standard, so being able to just speak to Beyoncé now, I'm like, girl, pat on the back because this is great."

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Megan and Beyoncé's "Savage" remix was released on April 29 with proceeds benefitting Bread of Life Houston's COVID-19 relief efforts. The hit song eventually shot to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

In an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden in May, Megan said that she couldn't keep from crying when the "If I Were a Boy" singer confirmed her participation.