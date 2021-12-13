Megan Thee Stallion Accepts Humanitarian Award in Houston After College Graduation: 'So Honored'

It was a big weekend for Megan Thee Stallion.

One day after graduating from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration, the 26-year-old rapper accepted the 18th Congressional District's Humanitarian Award in Houston.

"This award has not been given out often, or it has not been given out to many. That is why it remains a very special part of our congressional district," Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said as she presented the award to Megan, per a video of the Sunday event from ABC13. "When this award is given, it has that special promise and special history."

"The hero award is wrapped up in humanitarianism. It means that you have exhibited humanity and you have helped without asking," Lee added, dubbing the honor the "hero award."

She went on to praise Megan as "an outstanding young woman who has demonstrated courage, brilliance, a deep commitment to hard work and compassion for others throughout her public life."

The three-time Grammy Award winner then accepted the award, telling Lee, "I'm so honored."

Megan, who grew up in Houston, continued, "It's my responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me."

She thanked various friends and family members, but gave a special shoutout to her grandma, who helped raise her.

"My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving. I learned that from her … I've only been raised by very giving women," she said. "So I definitely want to dedicate this award to her too because she taught me how to be the woman I am today."

Megan graduated from TSU on Saturday, writing on Twitter, "Good morning hotties !!! It's graduation dayyyy #MeganTheeGraduate."

She previously told PEOPLE about her drive to get her degree despite her rapid success in the music industry. Megan was inspired by her late mother Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 after suffering from brain cancer.

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," Megan said back in June 2020.

She also opened up about losing her grandmother not long after her mom.