Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her 2015 Arrest After Mug Shot Resurfaces

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about a “toxic” time in her life.

On Tuesday, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, 24, went viral on social media after her mugshot resurfaced online.

During an Instagram Live video, Megan cleared the air about her 2015 arrest, explaining she ended up in jail after getting into a fight with her ex-boyfriend while attending SXSW.

“I saw my ugly ass mugshot,” Megan said while laughing. “So, I was maybe 19 or 20. I was in college and I had a real beautiful, toxic relationship. It was fun, but it was bad. I was at SXSW and my boyfriend at the time — I had just found out that this n— had a baby at the damn concert.”

“Like, what a way for a bitch to find out your n— cheated on you and had a baby… I was so mad, and you gotta know, my temper is bad,” Megan continued.

“And the baby had been born — like the baby was here. The baby was damn-near one,” Megan explained.

Megan said her ex revealed the news to her by simply showing her his phone after she had asked him who he was texting.

Megan went on to share that she was so mad that she tried to walk away from the situation, but things quickly escalated.

“I was trying to walk away, but my boyfriend at the time was not trying to see me go,” Megan said, adding that her ex then began “pulling and pushing” her.

“It was toxic. It was fun at the time, but it was very toxic. But I was young and I thought that toxic s— was cute, but it’s not… I was really trying to keep the peace, keep it player, because we were in a public environment,” Megan continued.

However, that’s when her ex, who she said is six-foot-nine, snatched her phone and smashed it on the ground. He then repeatedly stomped on it.

Noticing the situation was getting out of hand, Megan said a witness called the police and authorities arrived as Megan was trying to fight back.

“When I was ready to give it to him, the motherf—ing police pull up when I’m punching… now the police are here and I look like the aggressor,” Megan said.

“[He] had it coming, it just so happened when I was ready to give it to him the motherf—ing police pull up when I’m punching.”

When they arrived on the scene, Megan said: “Now I look like the aggressor.”

“The police are like ‘Ma’am are you okay?’ and I’m like ‘No, he just had a baby, he cheated on me!”

The police then asked Megan “Did he hit you?”

“I looked rough, my weave was to the side, my shirt jacked up, my pants dirty because he’s been pushing — so, me being the real bitch that I am I say, ‘No officer, he didn’t hit me,’ because I don’t want him to go to jail!”

Megan then shared that her ex didn’t show her the same courtesy.

“The laws asked that n—— if I hit him and he said, ‘Yeah! She hit me in the eye.’ Bitch, you got to know they sent me straight to jail! Them h— cuffed me, I ain’t never been cuffed in my life.”

Megan’s account of the 2015 incident could not be independently confirmed by PEOPLE.

Also on Instagram Live, Megan addressed her relationship status after previously being linked to Tristan Thompson and G-Eazy.

“Stop worrying about my p—. My p— is tired of having press conferences with y’all about who she’s dealing with. She not dealing with nobody. We don’t got no boyfriend. We be having fun,” Megan said.

On Sunday, G-Eazy set the record straight on whether he is dating Megan when he attended the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles.

“We’re just friends,” G-Eazy, 30, told reporters.

The relationship denial comes one week after the “Good Life” rapper posted an NSFW video of himself that showed him kissing and caressing the “Ride or Die” artist.

In the clip — which was posted on his Instagram Story, then deleted, but reposted by fans online — G-Eazy is seen kissing Megan’s cheek while rubbing her thighs as they cuddled up to each other on a sofa.

As for Thompson, Megan squashed rumors that the two were spending time together after a fan suggested that Megan is the reason Thompson, 28, won’t be playing in the game against the Miami Heat in November.

“@theestallion must’ve wore that boy out!” the Twitter user wrote in response to sports reporter Joe Gabriele revealing that Thompson has the night off.

“What in the f— are you talking about. I wish y’all would stop making s— up I don’t even know that n——,” Megan fired back.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.