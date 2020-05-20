Megan Fox Stars in Machine Gun Kelly's Flashy New 'Bloody Valentine' Music Video

The actress plays on her romance with the rapper in the new music video, released days after husband Brian Austin Green confirmed their split

Megan Fox's lips are not sealed.

On Wednesday, Machine Gun Kelly dropped the music video for his single "Bloody Valentine," featuring a starring role for Fox, 34 — as she and the rapper have been getting closer following her split from husband Brian Austin Green.

Fox costars with Kelly, 30, (born Colson Baker) in the video, dancing and mouthing along to the pop-punk song, duct taping his mouth shut as she takes the mic. The actress sports various outfit changes as she frolics throughout an empty house, carefree amid a flashy onscreen culmination of their rumored romance.

By the end of the music video — which sees the Transformers star feed Kelly a doughnut as well as strum a pink electric guitar — Fox goes full femme fatale as she drops a hair dryer in a half-full bathtub where the singer lies helpless.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, 46, said that Fox and Kelly are only friends: "I've never met him, but Megan and I talked about him and they're friends at this point. And from what she's expressed, he's a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She's always had really good judgment."

"I don't want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn't," Green added. "This isn't something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press ... but it's not new for us."

A source told PEOPLE that Fox and Kelly — who met while filming the upcoming thriller movie Midnight in the Switchgrass — enjoy being together during the pandemic.

"They have been spending time together at Megan's house in the past few weeks," said the source. "They seem to have fun and look happy together. Megan only sees him when the kids are with Brian."

Image zoom Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

"Bloody Valentine" is the first single ahead of Kelly's forthcoming album Tickets to My Downfall — and it's not Fox's first music video experience.