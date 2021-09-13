Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Double Date with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian After VMAs

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a low-key dinner date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after both couples attended the MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn, New York

The famous duos reunited after the event wrapped to enjoy dinner together in New York City. Fox, 35, and her rapper boyfriend, 31, were photographed dining and chatting at a restaurant with Barker, 45, and Kardashian, 42.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

All four had changed from their VMAs red carpet looks for dinner, with Kelly wearing an all-purple ensemble featuring a glittery shirt, violet pants and studded shoes, while Fox wore a shimmering mini-dress and silver heels.

Kardashian was photographed in a blue floral top paired with black leather pants and red heels. Barker kept it casual in a white tank, a beanie and black pants with studded knees.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

The low-key dinner followed an eventful night for the couples — which got off to a contentious start for Kelly, specifically. The rapper, who performed his new single at the show with an assist from Barker on drums, was involved in an altercation on the VMAs red carpet when MMA fighter Conor McGregor requested a photo with Kelly and was denied.

After he was turned down, McGregor yelled at Kelly and Fox, a presenter for the night, and swung his cane at Kelly. While the two men came face-to-face during the scuffle, McGregor was held back by security before the interaction could escalate further.

Also at the VMAs, Kardashian and Barker marked a relationship milestone when they posed together for their first red carpet appearance as a couple. Barker and Kardashian arrived in matching all-black ensembles. The couple put their PDA on display for the cameras, sharing a kiss and holding hands as they walked the red carpet.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: BACKGRID

Inside the ceremony, Kardashian and Fox teamed up to introduce their boyfriends, who were performing Kelly's new single "Papercuts" together.

"I'm a huge fan of this next performer. I've watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but also as a person," Fox said onstage ahead of Kelly's performance.

Kardashian, giving a shout-out to Barker, added, "I'm a fan too, and I think his drummer is super hot," before Fox told the crowd, "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies."

Fox and Kelly first met on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass and have been romantically linked since summer 2020, when Kelly made their relationship official with an Instagram post stating he'd "waited for eternity" to find Fox.

Kardashian and Barker, who were friends long before things turned romantic, have been dating since January, and went public with their relationship in February.