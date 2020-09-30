Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Share a Kiss in New 'Drunk Face' Music Video

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are packing on the PDA.

The couple, who went public with their relationship this summer, share a kiss in the music video for Kelly's song ″Drunk Face," which dropped on Tuesday.

Featuring candid footage of the rapper's life in the days leading up to the release of his Tickets to my Downfall album, the visuals also include Fox, 34, out on the town the Kelly (born Colson Baker) and the two boarding a private jet together.

At one point, the actress can be seen cozying up next to Kelly as she paints his nails. Another shot shows the pair holding hands as they make their way through a crowd of photographers.

The clip comes months after Kelly released the music video for ″Bloody Valentine," which also costarred Fox. In the visuals, the Transformers star ties Kelly up and tapes his mouth shut with pink duct tape as she sings along to the lyrics.

Kelly recently opened up about his romance with Fox, saying that he ″didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact.″

″After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," Kelly, who met Fox on the set of their upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass, said during Wednesday's appearance on The Howard Stern Show. ″That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist.″

When asked if it was love at first sight for the two of them, Kelly said, ″Yeah, for sure."

Kelly added the only downside to the relationship was the constant media attention, saying, ″My house isn't gated, you know? So that's the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day."

The musician was first linked to Fox back in May when pictures of them spending time together started circulating, prompting the actress' estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he had separated with the star late last year after 10 years of marriage.

Since then, the couple has been more public with their relationship on social media, with Kelly confirming their romance in an Instagram selfie he posted in July.

″Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪," he captioned the shot, which showed the pair sticking their tongues out with their arms wrapped around one another.

That same month the two gave their first interview while on the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast, where they spoke about their instant connection after meeting on the set of their film.