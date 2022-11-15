Megan Fox Congratulates MGK on His First Grammy Nom: 'You Work Harder Than Anyone I've Ever Known'

Megan Fox is proud of her fiancé!

After it was announced that Machine Gun Kelly's record Mainstream Sellout was nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards' best rock album on Tuesday, Fox, 36, shared her jubilation over the musician's first honor from the Recording Academy.

Posting a snapshot of MGK, 32, on her Instagram Story, Fox gushed over the rocker in the caption, "WOW congratulations to my Grammy-nominated fiancé and hottest Edward Scissorhands cosplayer."

"You work harder than anyone I've ever known and are twice as talented. You deserve this," she continued.

Fox met Kelly in 2020 on the set of their crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged in January, and the groom-to-be has since confirmed that pal Pete Davidson will serve as one of his groomsmen.

In a celebratory post of his own via Instagram, MGK shared a series of pictures and a video from the day of the announcement.

"Call me what you want as long as it starts with "grammy nominated" 🤘🏼 I LOVE YOU," he wrote in the caption.

In the clip, MGK (born Colson Baker) and Fox can be seen holding hands while eagerly waiting for the results of the nomination to be revealed, before the "Bloody Valentine" singer immediately jumped up out of joy when his nomination announcement was made.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the GRAMMY Museum shortly after the announcement, MGK opened up about how much the recognition meant to him. "This is the envelope where they read my name on it. I'm a hoarder, so this is going to stay in my house forever."

Last year, MGK slammed the Recording Academy after learning none of his work was nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Airing his frustration with the situation on Twitter at the time, he wrote, "wtf is wrong with the Grammys."

Reflecting on the experience, MGK told ET that being nominated for this year's award is definitely "a form of closure."

"Sticking with a journey and wondering, is there really light at the end of the tunnel?" he explained, noting that "those tweets have happened for 10 years, for sure."

During the chat with the outlet, MGK also revealed exciting news, confirming that he will perform at the music award ceremony next year.

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023.