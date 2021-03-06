Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Enjoy a Double Date Night with Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

Double the fun!

On Friday evening, Fox, 34, accompanied her rocker beau, 30, for dinner at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California, where the pair were joined by Mod Sun, 33, and the "Sk8er Boi" singer, 36.

For the outing, Fox sported a midriff-baring top and a long black coat, while Kelly wore an all-black ensemble with his purple-dyed hair arranged into three pigtails.

Meanwhile, Lavigne wore a black sweatshirt from her Abbey Dawn clothing line, which she accessorized with a pair of black leather pants, as Mod Sun sported a bright green mohawk and a face mask that featured the name of his latest album, Internet Killed The Rockstar.

Lavigne and Mod Sun previously sparked dating rumors after she was photographed going to dinner with the rocker at the BOA Steakhouse last month.

Sharing a snap of their dessert to her Instagram Story that evening, Lavigne wrote in all caps, "Let the celebrations begin @ModSun. Thank you @BOA."

The outing took place less than a month after Lavigne and the musician released their collaboration "Flames."

Mod Sun, whose stage moniker stands for "Movement On Dreams Stand Under None," has previously raved about his time in the studio with Lavigne.

"Avril Lavigne has one of my favorite voices in music," he said in a statement, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. "It's so strong and confident, yet filled with emotion and one-of-a-kind inflections that only her voice can do. This song holds a lot more weight than meets the eye. There's a very deep message within it."

"Mod and I had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio. He's an incredible artist and producer," added Lavigne. "This is the first of many."

Fox and Kelly, meanwhile, met on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and went Instagram official with their relationship last July.

Speaking to NYLON last November, the Jennifer's Body actress called her relationship with the musician a "once in a lifetime thing."

And sharing that they have a connection of "mythic proportions," Fox added that "loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire."