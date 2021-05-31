Megan Fox Joins Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on Stage During His Indy 500 Performance

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made their latest public appearance together at Barstool Sports' party during the Indy 500 weekend

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen during the Barstool 500 party

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stole the show at the Indy 500 this past weekend.

On Friday, the Transformers actress, 35, joined her rocker boyfriend, 31, on the stage during Kelly's performance at Barstool Sports' party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

Fox wore a black crop top, blue jeans and black heels as she proudly stood by her boyfriend's side. Kelly opted for a tight black shirt and stylish pants as he sang several songs, including "I Think I'm Okay" for the crowd.

According to E! News, Fox came out after the crowd chanted "Megan" for some time.

Kelly and Fox have been going strong since they were first spotted out together in May 2020. The pair initially met on the set of their forthcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"Megan is very happy," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

Last week, Kelly shared on Twitter that the day marked the one-year anniversary of the first time Fox said "I love you" to him. "She said 'i love you' one year ago today," Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — tweeted.

In an interview with NYLON last November, Fox called her relationship with the musician a "once in a lifetime thing."

Sharing that they have a connection of "mythic proportions," the actress added that "loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire."

The cool couple have even taken the next step in their relationship as Kelly has spent more time with Fox's kids. The Jennifer's Body actress shares three sons with estranged husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.