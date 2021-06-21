Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Attend Machine Gun Kelly's Surprise Concert Together

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker had the support of their girlfriends for an impromptu concert in California over the weekend.

On Saturday, Kelly, 31, held a surprise rooftop concert in Venice Beach, which he announced an hour before it began on social media. Kelly was joined by Barker on the drums to perform their latest song together, "A Girl Like You" along with other hits from Kelly's album, Tickets to My Downfall, which the two have collaborated on.

Kelly was joined at the pop-up NoCap Shows secret show by his girlfriend, Megan Fox, while Kourtney Kardashian attended in support of her boyfriend, Barker. Fox, 35, wore a crop top and jeans paired with a tan trench coat while Kardashian, 42, rocked a red and black striped sweater. The two stars hung out together during the concert and showed some PDA with their rocker boyfriends in between sets.

Kelly also shared photos and footage from the concert on Instagram, captioning the post, "the venice menace 🤘🏼."

This isn't the first time the two couples have enjoyed a double date outing. In April, Kelly posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram with friends celebrating his birthday - including a snap with Fox, Barker and Kardashian.

Fox and Kelly have been going strong just since they were first spotted out together in May 2020. Last month, they celebrated the one-year anniversary of the first time Fox said "I love you" to Kelly after initially meeting on the set of their forthcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"Megan is very happy," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

The couple has also been spending time with each other's families. Last month, Barker joined Kardashian and two of her three kids - daughter Penelope Scotland, 8½, and son Reign Aston, 6 - to celebrate Memorial Day. (Kardashian is also mom to son Mason Dash, 11, and co-parents all three of her children with ex Scott Disick.)

During Saturday's concert, Kardashian was also seen taking a selfie with her friend and TikTok star Addison Rae. The BFFs have hung out a lot recently, posting TikTok videos together and even going on a girls shopping trip. Last June, Rae opened up about her unlikely friendship with Kardashian, revealing that it was YouTube sensation David Dobrik who first made the introduction as a treat for the reality star's son Mason Disick, 11.

Despite their age difference, the duo immediately hit it off. "I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," she said. "We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."

During an interview with PEOPLE, Rae said she's been thankful to have Kardashian guide her through the spotlight. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has even taught her the importance of tuning out hate and focusing on the positive, explaining that the mom of three has taught her to "appreciate and look at the bigger picture and to not get so caught up in the micro."