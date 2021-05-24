Megadeth 'Parts Ways' with David Ellefson After Leaked Graphic Videos and 'Strained Relationship'

Earlier this month, Ellefson addressed the leaked videos, calling them "not something I'm proud of" as he responded to speculation that he was grooming a minor

David Ellefson is no longer a member of Megadeth.

On Monday, the group's frontman Dave Mustaine announced that the rock group would be "officially parting ways" with Ellefson, 56, after graphic videos and messages involving him leaked online.

"We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him. We do not take the decision lightly," the 59-year-old wrote. "We do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward."

Mustaine ended the statement about saying they "look forward to seeing our fans on the road" as they prepare to release "new music with the world."

Earlier this month, Ellefson released a statement on Instagram addressing the sexual messages and video footage that had leaked.

"As you may or not know, some private and personal conversations and interactions have surfaced online, released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them," said Ellefson in the lengthy caption. "While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible."

"As much as it's not something I'm proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation, my career and family," he added. "The other party involved has made a statement which you can see below. I thank her for doing so and hope that this clarifies that the situation was not at all as presented."

Ellefson included screenshots from the woman involved who clarified she was not underage, after some accused the musician of "grooming" online.