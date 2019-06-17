Megadeth Guitarist Dave Mustaine Diagnosed with Throat Cancer: 'Treatment Has Already Begun'

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has been diagnosed with throat cancer, he announced Monday.

The band’s guitarist and cofounder, 57, revealed that he is already in treatment, and that his prognosis looks good.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on — but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate,” he wrote in a note shared to the band’s website. “Treatment has already begun.”

I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate… https://t.co/8FBQUmloSf pic.twitter.com/CPuu2UFPv1 — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) June 17, 2019

Mustaine wrote that Megadeth would be forced to cancel “most shows” for the rest of the year, but that the heavy metal group was already back in the studio working on new material.

“The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it,” he wrote. “Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. Meanwhile, Kiko [Loureiro], David [Ellefson], Dirk [Verbeuren] and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia — which I can’t wait for everyone to hear.”

RELATED: Nick Menza, Former Megadeth Drummer, Dies After Reportedly Collapsing on Stage During Show at 51

The inaugural Megacruise, which also features bands like Anthrax and Testament, is scheduled to set sail Oct. 13-18.

Mustaine, the original lead guitarist of Metallica, concluded his message: “I’m so thankful for my whole team — family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. I’ll keep everyone posted. See you soon.”

RELATED VIDEO: Marcia Cross Learned Her Anal Cancer Likely Caused by Same HPV Strain as Husband’s Throat Cancer

The rocker also shared his announcement to Instagram, drawing comments of support from daughter Electra and bandmate Loureiro.

“Stay Strong @davemustaine We are here for you! You got this. You’re a fighter 💪🙏🏻” Loureiro wrote.

“Love you, dad❤️” added Electra. She also shared an Instagram story that featured a sweet photo of the father-daughter pair with the words, “Nothing’s ever stopped you before…so, cancer doesn’t stand a chance!”

RELATED: Michael Douglas Says ‘It Never Crossed My Mind That I Could Die’ During Throat Cancer Battle

Outlander star Sam Heughan also offered a hopeful message, writing, “Sending you and your beautiful family much love and strength. Focus on the fight and be healthy. Best wishes brother. You’re so strong. x.”

Megadeth had several tour dates lined up throughout the summer, including a Saturday show at Madison Square Garden with Ozzy Osbourne, a July festival show in Milwaukee, and a performance at the Illinois State Fair in August.

Dystopia, the band’s fifteenth album, was released in 2016.