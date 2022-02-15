Megan Thee Stallion Launches Pete and Thomas Foundation on 27th Birthday: 'Meaningful Impact'

"My family raised me to help others and give back, so I'm incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal," the rapper said in a press release

Hottie girls give back!

To mark Megan Thee Stallion's 27th birthday on Tuesday, the rapper is announcing the launch of the Pete and Thomas Foundation — and she's giving back in a special way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The foundation is a non-profit organization which generates awareness around campaigns and programmatic activities — while focusing primarily on education, housing and health and wellness, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, she is also surprising a senior citizen, a student and a cancer survivor with financial assistance on her birthday.

The foundation is named after her parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr., to honor the values they instilled in her.

"Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I'll ever be part of in my career," the "Captain Hook" rapper said in a press release. "My family raised me to help others and give back, so I'm incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services."

Under the education sector, the foundation will provide scholarships, school supplies, and resources to support students in high-need communities. Meanwhile, for housing, the foundation will aim to address housing issues for senior citizens, single mothers and families impacted by financial emergencies and natural disasters.

Under the health and wellness sector, the foundation will support areas of cancer care, mental health and food insecurity.

Last month, Megan revealed her new Coach campaign with her signature swagger titled "That's My Ride."

"I feel like working with Coach is just so nostalgic to me because I've been wearing this brand all my life," Megan told PEOPLE about what her latest collaboration with the heritage fashion brand means to her.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Praises Late Mother in Glamour Woman of the Year Speech: 'She Was My Everything'

"My grandmother used to take me shopping and buy me little Coach wristlets and the little small purses – and now I'm all grown up, and I get to wear everything and have all the big purses," she added.

Following her graduation in December, the rapper embraced her giving side during an interview with Rolling Stone and said she'd stay true to her word to open up an assisted living facility in her hometown of Houston, after revealing her philanthropic plans back in 2019.