Meet The Voice Contestant Whose Performance Made Gwen Stefani Say 'I Feel Like I'm on Drugs'

The Voice’s Rose Short brought down the house with her rendition of Paul McCartney’s 1970 hit “Maybe I'm Amazed” during the top 11 performances on Monday night — and no one was more impressed than her coach, Gwen Stefani.

“I feel like I’m on drugs! I don’t do drugs, but if I did them, it would be Rose,” Stefani, 50, said after Short’s performance. “That was incredible. I’m so honored to know you right now.”

Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson was similarly impressed and said, “That was so good, I feel saved.”

Short is a 34-year-old singer from Killeen, Texas, who has been singing since she was 5 years old. She has previously auditioned for American Idol and also performed during Showtime at the Apollo’s amateur night.

Though Short previously worked at a male maximum-security prison for eight years as a corrections officer, she has since returned to doing music full-time. After someone on The Voice team had seen a video of her singing, she was invited to do a private audition for the current season of the show.

“When they told me that, I had to roll with it,” she told reporters after the Nov. 18 show. “Two weeks prior, I had prayed for exposure. I had been through the process, too, with another kind of show and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go through this.’ But everybody here is so cool and so nice and so inviting that it makes this process easier.”

Short said she has noticed that with each week on the show comes more confidence.

“I’ve been performing all my life, but not on national TV,” she said. “When I did the Blind [Auditions], I almost broke the ankle straps on my shoes — I was so nervous. But now it feels like this is where I’m supposed to be. I’m cool with this being the new normal.”

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

Win or lose, Short plans to continue the hustle after the show.

“If the opportunity isn’t there for you, you create it,” she said. “If it stops after this, then it has got to be on me. You got to still hustle and keep it going.”

And, Short hopes to continue working with her fellow Voice competitors.

“We’re here out of 41,000 people. Wassup?!” she said. “It doesn’t make sense for us to leave and not work together, not do stuff. These people are crazy talented writers and musicians. We can get this money together! That’s all I’m saying.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.