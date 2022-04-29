Meet the Talented Emerging Artists That Should Be on Your Playlists This Spring

Niko Rubio is California girl meets Latina queen.

Inspired by the likes of Shakira, Paulina Rubio, Alejandra Guzman and Julieta Venegas, this singer is bringing everything we love about these Latin music icons who "never let anyone box them in" and is making it her own.

"I decided to pursue music after moving in part time with my grandparents to give my mom time to work," she tells PEOPLE. "I grew to appreciate my Hispanic (Mexican/Salvadorian) culture. The food, music, charro and rodeos are all such important parts of growing up and I probably wouldn't have cared to learn about it if it wasn't for my grandparents."

It turns out, her grandmother accompanied her to an audition for La Voz (The Voice in Latin America) when she was only 12 years old. "I really give her a lot of credit for lighting the fire and supporting my music career."

Rubio, 21, is also as real as it gets, admitting that though she's constantly working to get ahead in her career, she's "just trying to find myself in all this."

"I was stuck in the pandemic from the ages of 19-21 and I feel like I've changed so much from then to now. My generation was kind of screwed and couldn't live out some of our most pivotal years of growth. We are all trying to find ourselves, so it's cool to see myself and other creatives trying new things in music, fashion and in art."

For now, she's working on new music and gearing up for the release of her new single "Love Me Till U Hate Me" — though she says working on her next project has not been an "easy process" and new sounds are in the works.

Listen to her dreamy debut EP Wish You Were Here.