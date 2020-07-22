Meek Mill Responds to Kanye West's Tweets About His 2018 Prison Reform Meeting with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West wrote in a since-deleted tweet that wife Kim Kardashian West was "out of line" for meeting with Meek Mill in November 2018 to discuss criminal justice reform

Meek Mill is speaking out regarding Kanye West's tweets about his meeting with Kim Kardashian West.

West, 43, wrote in a series of since-deleted Twitter post on Tuesday that he's been looking to end his marriage with Kardashian West, 39, since November 2018 when she consulted with Mill, 33, during a criminal justice reform summit.

"I've been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform,' " West wrote, adding in a subsequent screengrabbed tweet: "Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them???"

On Wednesday, Mill appeared to address West's tweet, writing in a post from his own account, "S— is cappp cmon ....." (Cap is a slang term for lie.)

A representative for Mill did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

An insider told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Kardashian West was hurt by West's latest online outburst.

"She's trying very hard to be graceful right now, but she's finding it hard to do," the source said. "She feels disrespected and that this is a slap in the face to her and her entire family. She understands his bipolar disorder, but that doesn't mean that she wants to be publicly embarrassed like this. She's crushed."

Another source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that a "divorce had been in the process for several weeks" for the couple.

"There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over," a second insider with knowledge of the situation said, adding that discussions of divorce have been "a long time coming."

"There have been multiple attempts to talk to him about the situation, but right now nothing is proving successful," the source said.

Kardashian West broke her silence about her husband's mental health on Wednesday morning in a statement on her Instagram Stories.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she began. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she continued. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Kardashian West added that West is a "brilliant but complicated person" and explained that "those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."