Meek Mill Receives Apology from Cosmopolitan Hotel Amid Claims of Racism After He Was Denied Entry  

The Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas has issued an apology to Meek Mill after the rapper accused them of being racist after he was denied entry into the resort.

“We apologize to Meek Mill for how we handled the situation on Saturday, May 25, as we did not act in a respectful manner and were wrong,” the hotel said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Meek Mill has not had any prior incidents on our property,” the hotel added. “The Cosmopolitan has zero tolerance for discrimination and we pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment.”

“We look forward to welcoming Meek Mill back to the resort,” their statement concluded.

In response, Mill’s attorney Joe Tacopina tells PEOPLE, “We appreciate The Cosmopolitan’s apology and will no longer pursue legal recourse at this time.”

The incident took place at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when Mill, 32, and his crew went to see DJ Mustard’s show, according to TMZ.

They were stopped by security before they could enter.

Mill (whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams) went on to detail the experience that followed on his social media and claimed that the hotel threatened to have him arrested for trespassing.

“If you come from our culture you should never step foot in the cosmopolitan hotel they just really racist as hell,” Mill tweeted. “Something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people!”

In another tweet, Mill wrote, “They telling black rappers they are banned from properties they own without incident … they just told me I was trespassing and I will be arrested I stepped in that hotel once at a jayz [sic] party without incident!”

“The cosmopolitan hotel …. and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property!” he continued in another tweet. “Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!!”

That’s when Mill shared that he planned to take legal action. “I needs lawyers ASAP y’all not gone treat me like I’m just a rapper and expect me to be quiet,” he tweeted.

He also shared a video on Twitter of his exchange with two men who appear to work for the hotel as security. One of the men could be heard saying to Mill in the clip, “I’m not accusing you of anything. I wasn’t there, I don’t know. This is way bigger than me. Obviously you’re somebody … If you do not leave this premises immediately, you will be subject to arrest for a misdemeanor.”

Alongside the video, Mill wrote, “Arrested for what?????”

In the caption of a separate video of the exchange shared to his Instagram page, Mill wrote, “Cosmopolitan hotel/casino going to extreme racist levels to keep too many black entertainers and black people …. they said they gone lock me up.. I’m like for what I’ve been once to a party with jayz [sic] ….. Some of these casinos have a bunch of Tatics [sic] to keep the level of blacks down …. but love to take our money!!!! This happens to a lot of black entertainers not just me either!! I felt crazy being put out by these white men for no reason!”

The Cosmopolitan previously denied they were racist in a statement to PEOPLE, explaining the incident was a “matter of security.”

“At The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the safety and security of our guests is our top priority. The recent situation regarding Meek Mill related to a matter of security, not race, and any reports citing otherwise are false,” the hotel stated at the time. “We pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment, with zero tolerance for discrimination. Under different circumstances, Meek Mill would be welcomed to the resort, but not at the compromise of his personal safety and the safety of our guests.”

Tacopina refuted that claim, telling PEOPLE, “The assertion that The Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false.”

“In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel’s restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek and said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the hotel premises,” Tacopina added. “The Cosmopolitan’s conduct continues to be deplorable.”

Shortly after, Mill addressed The Cosmopolitan’s rebuttal writing on Twitter, writing, “The cosmopolitan issued a statement that it was over capacity at a pool party why I was banned but told me I would be arrested just for stepping on their property even if I went to eat on the property ‘not at the pool party’ doesn’t even make sense.”

“And I don’t care about that casino I bring in millions every time my name mentioned on a Vegas casino event where I am always welcome … but y’all not gone just treat us like s— and act like it’s normal 🤷🏾‍♂️ Put some respect on our race ‘please and thank you,’” he continued.