Meek Mill Says He's 'Grateful' to Pay Bail for 20 Philadelphia Women to Be Home for Holidays

Meek Mill is helping incarcerated Philadelphia women reunite with their families just in time for the holidays.

The musician and REFORM Alliance co-founder, 35, paid bail for 20 women this week — with five of them released from Riverside Correctional Facility on Friday, according to a press release.

"It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated," Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, said. "So I understand what these women and their families are going through."

"No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can't afford bail," he continued. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year."

The criminal justice reform advocate also gave each of the women a gift card to purchase groceries or gifts, the release said.

Chris Mansfield for REFORM Alliance

Mill founded REFORM Alliance back in 2018 alongside Michael Rubin, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Robert Kraft and more. He has since assisted in the passing of 16 bills in 10 states, working toward "stable communities, stronger families and greater public safety for all," per a release.

As part of its annual Season of Giving events this year, over 50 children impacted by the criminal justice system were treated to some surprises — like hanging out with Mill and Philadelphia Eagles players Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata, Dallas Goedert and Jalen Hurts for a junior combine experience.

They then got the chance to hit the Wells Fargo Center and interview 76ers coach Doc Rivers, before watching a game in VIP suite boxes with their new Philly merchandise.

Chris Mansfield for REFORM Alliance

Mill — who has also advocated for lyrics no longer being used in criminal trials this year — shared some more thoughts on the women's releases on Instagram as well.

On Saturday morning, he shared a post from REFORM on his Instagram Story, showing one of the women embracing in an emotional hug after her release.

"They had me locked up somewhere far away from familyyyyyyyyyy," Mill wrote. "Blessings."

As the REFORM post detailed, Mill is now focused on having "15 more women being released in the coming week."