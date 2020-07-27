Meek Mill Splits from Milan Harris Nearly 3 Months After Welcoming Son: 'We Still Have Mad Love'

"Me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents," the rapper wrote on social media

New parents Meek Mill and Milan Harris are calling it quits on their relationship.

On Sunday, the rapper, 33, posted a statement on social media, announcing that he and Harris "came to [an] understanding," and that they will raise their first child together — a son, whom they welcomed on Mill's own birthday, May 6 — as "separate parents."

"Me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents ... we still have mad love for eachother but we both came to a understanding," read the post, which has since been deleted. "no fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media won't think we moving wrong."

Harris took the opportunity not to address her relationship status, but to bring added attention to the case of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old emergency room technician who was shot and killed by police inside her Louisville, Kentucky, home in March.

"I'd never address my private life, publicly But I just felt the need to say," Harris wrote on one slide, enticing followers to click to the next image, which read: "Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor."

In May, the "Going Bad" artist announced that he and Harris welcomed their first child together on his birthday, calling the arrival of the little one the "best gift."

"Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!" Mill wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag, "the best gift." In another tweet shortly after, he wrote, "Thanks for all the birthday love."

Earlier this month, Harris wrote on Instagram that she has "so much on my plate," as she's striding toward becoming a "different version of me." She explained: "This next level I'm reaching for requires a different version of me. I have to grow into this woman. Im going to make my son proud."

In June, Harris posted a photo of herself next to her baby boy's stroller, telling her followers about how becoming a mother has changed her. "How you changed my world you'll never know, I'm different now...you helped me grow❤️ I love being a mom," she captioned the post.

Mill first addressed Harris' pregnancy in February, though the fashion designer announced she was expecting back in December. "I'm a creative, so I didn't want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever," Harris said in an Instagram post after the announcement, which was made at one of her fashion shows.