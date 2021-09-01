Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert Drop 'Blue Note$ 2': Watch the Music Video

The rappers' collaboration for "Blue Notes 2" is the second part to Meek Mill's "Blue Notes" from 2016

On Wednesday, Meek Mill, 34, and Lil Uzi Vert, 26, dropped "Blue Notes 2," with an accompanying music video — the second part to Mill's single "Blue Notes" from 2016.

When a fan tweeted "this is the @MeekMill that I like to hear rap," the rapper responded by quote retweeting their post and wrote back "This is the meek I was looking for too lol."

The music video, directed by Kid Art and co-directed by Mill, follows Mill and Lil Uzi Vert on the streets as they ride motorcycles and are chased by police officers — while they rap the lyrics to "Blue Notes 2."

"I'm not in competition with my homies / I'm whippin' the competition and the Rollie / I know my opposition never knew me / They wouldn't be opposition if they know me," Mill rapped.

The tracks lyrics largely reflect on Mill's time spent in prison, with lyrics like: "I was richest n---- in the prison / I was strappin' up when n----- weren't ridin' / I was the richest n---- on a mission / I was motivated, I watchin' moves."

Upon the single's release, Mill asked his fans on Twitter to tweet their favorite lyrics from the song and hashtag #bluenotes2.

His fans listened.

On Friday, Mill released "Sharing Locations," featuring rappers Lil Baby and Lil Durk — along with a music video.

In February, the rapper apologized to Vanessa Bryant after she criticized him online for a lyric in his song with Lil Baby titled "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)," which she considered disrespectful to her late husband Kobe Bryant.

In the track, Mill rapped, "This bitch I'm f—in' always tell me that she love me, but she ain't ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe." Kobe died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Vanessa responded by posting a screengrab of the lyrics on her Instagram Story and wrote "Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this."

He apologized by tweeting "I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public...Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!"

His last album release was 2018's Championships.