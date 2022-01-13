Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, 76ers Co-Owner Michael Rubin to Donate $15M to Philadelphia Area Schools

A spokesperson said the donation will go toward tuition costs at private and parochial schools

Rapper Meek Mill, comedian Kevin Hart and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin are stepping up for their community.

On Wednesday, the trio announced plans to donate $15 million to 110 Philly area schools for the 2022-2023 school year, according to ABC6 and CBS Philadelphia.

A spokesperson told Philly Voice that the donation will go toward covering tuition costs at private and parochial schools to allow lower-income students to enroll.

This is the largest combined donation made by any of the donors, who grew up in the Philadelphia area themselves, according to the outlet.

The day prior to the donors' announcement, School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite spoke about the district's funding concerns and student achievement gap amid a court battle between educators and lawmakers regarding Pennsylvania's public education funding.

According to Hite's testimony, approximately 65% of students are currently considered "economically disadvantaged" and the city's public schools are down $5,583 per student, Philly Voice reports.

"Philadelphia is the poorest big city in the country," Hite said. "We have larger numbers of young people who don't have access to early childhood services and who aren't on grade level, those experiencing trauma, homelessness, are new to the country, have special needs, and those who need additional resources."

This is not the first time these donors have given back to Philadelphia area schools in recent years. In late 2020, Mill, 34, and Rubin, 49, teamed up to develop a $2 million scholarship fund aimed at assisting students for the 2020-21 school year, according to Complex.

The funds helped families of students at private and parochial schools cover tuition and the cost of technology like laptops, tablets, and WiFi availability for virtual learning.

In 2013, Hart, 42, donated $250,000 to the School District of Philadelphia and the local parks and recreation centers for new computers.