Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake Drop New Song 'Believe': 'You Can't Lock the Soul of a Man Down'

Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake have joined musical forces.

At midnight on Friday, Mill, 32, released his new song “Believe” featuring Timberlake, 39, along with a music video.

“Follow your dreams,” Mill raps in the tune, which has an empowering message. “Put my face in the dead of the ground, still I raise up to take back the crown, yes,” Timberlake sings. “You can break my body but you can’t lock the soul of a man down.”

The visual is equally moving, as it starts with a gripping scene, showing what appears to be a mother and daughter in agony as they watch the father of the family be taken away from their home in handcuffs.

As the father serves time in jail, the daughter embarks on a boxing career, seemingly channeling the pain of her father being absent into the sport.

Later in the clip, the father and daughter have an emotional reunion as he surprises her at one of her matches.

Image zoom Meek Mill, Justin Timberlake Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Also in the video, Mill shares a symbolic message of his own, as he’s seen holding on to a piece of jewelry, which includes pendants of the late Nipsey Hussle and a third eye symbol.

At the end of the video, the mother reads a bible verse from the book of Luke in the New Testament, which says “There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars. On the earth nations will be in anguish at the roaring and tossing of the sea. People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what will come of the world. When these things begin to take place, stand up and lift your heads because your redemption is coming.”

Mill began teasing the track on Thursday by sharing a preview video on his Instagram, followed by several additional posts.

Mill announced the midnight release of his new track on his Twitter. Music icon and mogul Diddy, 50, shared his support of the song by sharing a post on his Instagram Thursday.

Meek x Justin Timberlake dropping something tonight At 12am tonight!!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 6, 2020

“@meekmill #believe ft @justintimberlake drop at 12 tonight 🔥 FOR MOTIVATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!!,” Diddy wrote.

Both Mill and Timberlake shared behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram of the pair working on ‘Believe.’ In the recording — which displays a timestamp of Aug. 14 in the opening — Mill is heard saying that he wants the music video to include “people overcoming the illest shit in the world.”

Timberlake can be heard saying, “It’s gotta be quick in general, but also speak to what he’s been through.”

The release of Mill and Timberlake’s new track comes just one day after the rapper and his ex exchanged serious insults and accusations at one another on social media. Minaj, 37, accused Mill of domestic violence. He denied her accusations. He also claimed that Minaj knew that her brother Jelani Maraj — who was convicted of child sex assault last month — “was raping that little girl.”

Amid the public social media feud, Mill revealed that he and his new girlfriend, clothing designer Milan Harris, are expecting their first child together.

“My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. Harris announced her pregnancy in December. Mill confirmed that he is the father on Wednesday.