Meek Mill's Grandmother's House Targeted by Racist Graffiti as Rapper Files Police Report

Meek Mill‘s grandmother’s home in Philadelphia was the target of graffiti that contained “racial remarks,” the rapper shared on social media Tuesday.

Mill, 31, posted footage on Instagram in which a man approaches a brick wall, sprays graffiti on it and walks away. According to 6ABC in Philadelphia, the graffiti spelled out “acorn.”

“A white man sprayed racial remarks on my Grandmom’s house last night in south philly referencing white Privileged,” Mill captioned the video. “the crazy part is this was an all black neighborhood 20 years ago It was gentrified and now this!!”

“The funny part is we just bought this house,” he continued. “after its remodeled more blacks coming soon !”

In a similar message on Twitter, Mill added, “Just don’t let us catch you coward!”

Juanita Walker, Mill’s aunt who also lives in the house, told 6ABC that she doubted that her family was singled out by the perpetrator.

“I didn’t know why somebody did that,” she said. “I went down to talk to somebody else and the same thing was on their wall. So it’s all the way down to Washington Avenue, every corner house.”

Mill has since filed a police report, the rapper’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE. Police responded to a report about the graffiti on Tuesday morning, they told Philly.com. Police are searching for the man in question, according to 6ABC.