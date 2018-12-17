Meek Mill Says Ex Nicki Minaj Has Him Blocked on Social Media: 'Found Out I Was Blocked'

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj are not exactly on friendly terms about two years after their split.

On Sunday, Mill revealed that the “Barbie Dreams” rapper, 36, has blocked him on social media. The revelation came about after a fan asked the Championships artist on Twitter, “how you feel about Nicki new dude?”

Minaj is dating Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, whom she grinded against as she celebrated her birthday earlier in December. Her new relationship has raised eyebrows since Petty served seven years in prison for fatally shooting a man and is a level two registered sex offender in New York.

According to the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services’ online records, Petty was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison in 1995 for attempted rape in the first degree. The incident involved a 16-year-old girl in 1994.

Mill professed not to have an opinion of Petty — because Minaj has blocked him. “I don’t feel nothing,” he responded, “and I don’t know that man to judge him … I went to check him out on her page and found out I was blocked.”

Minaj may be pleased that Mill is not opining on Petty. Minaj made clear that she dislikes disapproval of her new man by replying to a fan on Instagram, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Minaj debuted her relationship Mill in March 2015 with an Instagram in which the duo held hands. In January 2017, Minaj shared on Twitter that the couple had called it quits.

“To confirm, yes I am single,” she wrote. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

In July 2017, Mill discussed the split on the radio station Power 99. “I always wanted Nicki my whole life … I bagged that,” he said. “Of course breaking up with anybody you love is a loss, period.”