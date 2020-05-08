Meek Mill Calls Tekashi 6ix9ine a 'Rat,' Wants Him to 'Apologize' and Tekashi Responds

"If a rat came home and did more numbers than me, I would be mad too," Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is currently on house arrest, said

Meek Mill seemed to call out Tekashi 6ix9ine on Friday, saying that the formerly incarcerated rapper is a "rat."

"I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim," Mill, 33, wrote on Twitter ahead of an Instagram Live stream that Tekashi had been promoting on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Y’all forgot that fast a 'rat' killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets!" Mill continued. "That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead... left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!"

Tekashi (né Daniel Hernandez), who released a new music video on Friday, seemed to respond to the dig, defending his choices.

"To try to s— on a kid like me, to be like yo, f— that, he's a rat ... to be like yo, he ratted, to then a rat like me come home and still do more numbers than you? I would be mad too," Tekashi said during the Live session, according to footage published by TMZ. "If a rat came home and did more numbers than me, I would be mad too."

Image zoom Tekashi 6ix9ine Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty

RELATED: Meek Mill and Milan Harris Welcome First Child Together on Rapper's Birthday: 'The Best Gift'

The 24-year-old rapper did take a moment to apologize to his fans.

"I wanna say that I'm sorry to my fans because you know what? It wasn't worth it. It wasn't," he said, adding that critics "don't want to understand" the reasons why he "snitched."

Image zoom Tekashi 6ix9ine tekashi 6ix9ine/instagram

Tekashi also suggested that Mill's attention on him was misplaced by writing in an Instagram comment, "Imagine having a new born baby come into the world & be pressed about a Mexican with rainbow hair," according to Complex, TMZ and the Instagram account, The Shade Room.

Mill and Milan Harris welcomed their first child together on the rapper's birthday Wednesday.

Image zoom Meek Mill Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine Released from Custody Amid Coronavirus Outbreak as His Asthma Makes Him 'High Risk': Reports

Later on Friday, after Tekashi's livestream, Mill tweeted again, seemingly responding to Tekashi's comments.

"I’m sorry I lash out sometimes when I see people playing like that lol I been locked up too many times like a animal," Mill wrote, adding, "Sam change my passcode and don’t give it me nomore," along with several laughter emojis.

Tekashi is currently on house arrest after pleading guilty to nine felony charges, including a variety of firearm offenses, and admitting to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He was released from federal custody and into home confinement in early April because he suffers from asthma, putting him at a higher risk of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).