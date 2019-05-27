Meek Mill Claims He Was Rejected from 'Racist as Hell' Las Vegas Hotel

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty

Meek Mill is accusing the management of the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas of racism after being denied entry into the resort.

According to TMZ, the rapper and two members of his crew arrived at the hotel around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to see DJ Mustard’s show but were stopped by security before they could enter. Mill (whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams) went on to detail the experience that followed on his social media and claimed that the hotel threatened to have him arrested for trespassing.

“If you come from our culture you should never step foot in the cosmopolitan hotel they just really racist as hell,” Mill, 32, tweeted. “Something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people!”

In another tweet, Mill wrote, “They telling black rappers they are banned from properties they own without incident … they just told me I was trespassing and I will be arrested I stepped in that hotel once at a jayz [sic] party without incident!”

“The cosmopolitan hotel …. and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property!” he continued in another tweet. “Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!!”

Mill then shared that he planned to take legal action. “I needs lawyers ASAP y’all not gone treat me like I’m just a rapper and expect me to be quiet,” he tweeted.

Mill also shared a video on Twitter of his exchange with two men who appear to work for the hotel as security. One of the men could be heard saying to Mill in the clip, “I’m not accusing you of anything. I wasn’t there, I don’t know. This is way bigger than me. Obviously you’re somebody…If you do not leave this premises immediately, you will be subject to arrest for a misdemeanor.”

Alongside the video, Mill wrote, “Arrested for what?????”

In the caption of a separate video of the exchange shared to his Instagram page, Mill wrote, “Cosmopolitan hotel/casino going to extreme racist levels to keep too many black entertainers and black people …. they said they gone lock me up.. I’m like for what I’ve been once to a party with jayz [sic] ….. Some of these casinos have a bunch of Tatics [sic] to keep the level of blacks down …. but love to take our money!!!! This happens to a lot of black entertainers not just me either!! I felt crazy being put out by these white men for no reason!”

Regarding the incident, the Cosmopolitan tells PEOPLE in a statement, “At The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the safety and security of our guests is our top priority. The recent situation regarding Meek Mill related to a matter of security, not race, and any reports citing otherwise are false. We pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment, with zero tolerance for discrimination. Under different circumstances, Meek Mill would be welcomed to the resort, but not at the compromise of his personal safety and the safety of our guests.”

However, Meek Mill’s lawyer refutes that claim.

“The assertion that the Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false,” Lawyer Joe Tacopina said in a statement to PEOPLE. In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel’s restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek and said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the hotel premises. The Cosmopolitan’s conduct continues to be deplorable.”