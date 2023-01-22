Meat Loaf's Daughters Amanda and Pearl Share Short Film Tribute on Anniversary of Rocker's Death

Meat Loaf's family is honoring him in a special way on the one-year anniversary of the rocker's death.

Over the weekend, the Bat Out of Hell musician's daughters, Amanda and Pearl Aday, paid tribute to their father — who died at age 74 in January 2022 — by releasing a 35-minute short film titled Meat Loaf: A Celebration of Life, alongside filmmaker Jack Bennett.

The sisters announced the release on Instagram in a heartfelt post, noting that they were "sending our deepest thanks and admiration out to Dad's worldwide family of friends and fans for your continuous outpouring of love and support."

"This is a celebration of Dad's life and legacy, an acknowledgment of the man he was on and off the stage," Pearl and Amanda continued. "Not just the performer but the boss, the mentor, the friend, the husband, the godfather, the grandpa 'Papa Meat,' and the father."

"The dad who gave us love and generosity, who taught us and teased us," the duo added. "The dad who laughed and cried with us, who taught us how to catch a ball and ride a bicycle, who celebrated our victories and picked us up when we fell down. The man who was a big kid himself. The man who taught us tenacity and the value of respect. Our Dad. The man we miss every day."

Amanda and Pearl went on to explain that the video — uploaded to its own website — serves as a retrospective, including career highlights and never-before-seen archival footage of their father.

"We hope you cry with us and laugh with us, and afterwards, we hope you blast your favorite Meat Loaf songs and sing along as loud as you can," they wrote. "He's definitely listening."

Alongside several old interview clips and appearances from names such as Rob Zombie, the tribute also includes a lot of personal moments from Meat Loaf's life. In the newly released footage, fans can get a glimpse of the rocker teaching one of his daughters how to ride a bike and celebrating Christmas in matching pajamas with his family, to name a few.

"I had the most incredible times with Meat," Queen's Brian May shares toward the end of the short film. "I used to call him Mr. Loaf, and he didn't seem to mind. I got up with him, he got up with us, and we did some amazing fun things together."

"This great bear of a man...but privately such a little boy, such a young boy who didn't want to grow up and never did. Bless him. And I think that's why we all loved him so much," he continued. "I miss you, Meat."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After the Grammy winner's death last year, Amanda told PEOPLE her father was a "complex man with a lot of passion, who wore his heart on his sleeve" throughout his life.

While Meat Loaf's daughters remember having "all of these amazing experiences" on tour with him as kids, Amanda said that when they would return from the road, "it was home, and he was just dad."

"Growing up, when we were little, he always said he never wanted to be hip," she recalled. "Pearl and I would want a new pair of shoes or something, whatever was in trend, fashion-wise or whatever, and he'd always say, 'Don't be trendy. Don't be hip. Be cool, because cool is always.' And that was him."