Singer Meat Loaf Is Suing Hyatt Regency, Claiming Fall from Stage Left Him Hospitalized for 42 Days

Singer Meat Loaf and his wife Deborah Lee Gillespie are suing Hyatt Regency at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, claiming he took a terrifying tumble during an appearance at the hotel, which resulted in him being hospitalized for 42 days.

The incident unfolded in May 2019 when Meat Loaf, né Michael Lee Aday, was preparing to speak at a question-and-answer panel during Texas Frightmare Weekend — an annual horror convention in Dallas, according to a complaint filed in the District Court of Tarrant County, Texas obtained by Courthouse News Service.

As he walked on the stage, Meat Loaf, 72, “put his foot down on part of the curtain that had nothing beneath it,” the complaint states.

As a result, Meat Loaf allegedly lost his footing as “there was no stage floor beneath his foot, his foot and leg went down into air, causing him to fall off the stage, resulting in serious injuries.”

Meat Loaf and his wife are also suing Frightmare Weekend LLC.

Image zoom Meat Loaf Matt Kent/WireImage

Meat Loaf’s attorney Charla Aldous did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Both the Hyatt Regency and Texas Frightmare Weekend LLC did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Following the fall, Meat Loaf sustained injuries to his neck, collar bone and shoulder, according to the complaint.

At the time of the incident, Meat Loaf was rushed to the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. He stayed there for 12 days before being transferred to Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He stayed there for an additional 30 days, according to the lawsuit.

Meat Loaf’s road to recovery didn’t end at the hospital. Following his release, he had to participate in physical therapy, according to the complaint.

Meat Loaf is holding both the hotel and the festival responsible for his injuries as they “failed to do their job to provide a safe environment and ultimately Meat Loaf got seriously injured because of their failures,” the complaint states.

The complaint also alleges that both the Hyatt and Frightmare were “negligent” when setting up the stage and built it in a way that allegedly created a “trap” and a “hidden hazard.”

“In setting up the stage, the Defendants hung curtains from a tall frame at the back edge of the stage. The curtains came past the bottom of the stage where participants were walking and hid where the stage ended. Therefore, when viewing the stage from the participants’ standpoint, one would be unable to determine how much space they had while walking near the curtains before they would fall off the backside of the stage,” the complaint states.

Meat Loaf is best known for his songs “Bat Out of Hell” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” He won a Grammy for best rock vocal performance for “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).”