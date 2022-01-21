Born in Dallas on Sept. 27, 1947, as Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf fell in love with music at a young age. He got his start in school productions, moving to Los Angeles in his early 20s and quickly finding luck in both the movie and music industries.

As for his uniquely famous stage name, which became his legal name, he told multiple "how it came to be" stories through the years: anything from looking "like nine and a half pounds of ground chuck" when he was born (per the New York Times) to earning the nickname in school for his short, stout stature and his initials (in a 1978 PEOPLE interview).