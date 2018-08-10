'Gremlin' Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, DJ Khaled & More Hip Hop Artists Read Mean Tweets About Themselves

No one is safe from the wrath of the internet.

In the latest edition of recurring Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment “Mean Tweets,” a slew of hip-hop and rap stars read nasty comments about themselves from social media — luckily (as usual) most of the subjects are good sports about the unwarranted hate.

50 Cent kicks off the segment, reading a message that he “is a moron and needs to be kicked in the b——-.” In response, the rapper notes, “I think you should take your violent thoughts and place your energy somewhere a little more productive.”

Later, Big Sean gets a particularly harsh music critique, with a Twitter user writing, “Just when you think maybe the world is going to be okay, Big Sean comes out with a new piece of s— song.”

Some of the haters went for really personal digs, with one writing, “Yo DJ Khaled, focus on getting your own fat ass in shape guy, you can’t inspire people to be great when you haven’t seen your dick in years.”

One Twitter user thinks Awkwafina “has the voice of a 58-year-old divorce attorney” (she kind of agrees), and another says “Lil Wayne is what happens when you pour Four Loko on a gremlin.”

Hilariously, a Disney connection was also made: “Ty Dolla $ign looks like the crab from Moana.”

Also dragged? Eve, Remy Ma, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T and Tyler the Creator, among others.

The “Mean Tweets” segment is recurring and has featured a wide array of stars. In May, the cast of Avengers: Infinity War — including Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston — took a barrage of insults in stride during the bit.