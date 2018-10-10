Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani and Pink Read Mean Tweets About Themselves on Jimmy Kimmel

The internet can be a ruthless place.

On Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! a number of stars found out how social media really feels about them during a segment of “Mean Tweets,” American Music Awards edition.

Gwen Stefani kicked off the segment by reading a tweet that read, “Gwen Stefani really is the worst thing to ever happen. Period. Full stop. #UghBarf.” After reading the tweet, Stefani, 49, simply said, “Owie.”

Next up were The Chainsmokers, who surprisingly found their mean tweet quite hilarious. “One of my employees was talking about how The Chainsmokers are actually pretty good and don’t deserve all the hate. So I fired him,” the message read.

Tyga also got a kick out of his critique by laughing after a Twitter user said, “TYGA PANTS TO TIGHT. #D***LESS.”

Later, a troll really went for the jugular by saying Pink “is aging pretty well for a big.” However, she wasn’t too offended by the insult because she simply responded by saying making a silly face and saying “Thank you.”

Miley Cyrus was also among those to be savagely targeted by online trolls. “Miley Cyrus is a smelly pirate hooker,” Cyrus, 25, read before flashing her middle finger.

Nickelback followed shortly after reading a tweet that said, “I would rather stab myself in the taint than hear another Nickelback song.”

The band’s frontman Chad Kroeger responded with, “That’s funny— that’s how we make Nickelback songs.”

In Halsey, G-Eazy, Imagine Dragons, Jason Mraz, Luke Bryan, Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, The Strokes, Elvis Costello, Schoolboy Q and Luke Combs were also good sports and read the tweets about themselves.