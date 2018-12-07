The Mean Girls Musical Releases Music Video for Holiday Song 'Rockin' Around the Pole'

The stars of the Mean Girls musical recorded a holiday song — and it’s not like a regular holiday song, it’s a cool holiday song!

PEOPLE has the exclusive music video premiere for “Rockin’ Around the Pole,” an original track from the Broadway hit. The video above is an extended version of the song performed during the winter talent competition scene in the stage adaptation. (The new song replaced “Jingle Bell Rock,” which was used in the original 2004 movie.)

Filmed in a recording studio, the clip finds Erika Henningsen (Cady Heron), Taylor Louderman (Regina George), Ashley Park (Gretchen Wieners) and Kate Rockwell (Karen Smith) performing the playful holiday bop about tipsy elves and naughty reindeer.

The musical adaptation of the smash teen comedy opened April 8 at the August Wilson Theatre; Tina Fey wrote the book, her 30 Rock collaborator Jeff Richmond wrote the music, and Broadway vet Nell Benjamin provided the lyrics.

The Mean Girls cast and crew earned a whopping 12 Tony Award nominations, though were shut out at the June show. Next, the acclaimed production will hit the road for a national tour, kicking off in the fall of 2019.

For more on Mean Girls on Broadway and tickets to the show, click here. The Mean Girls original Broadway cast recording is available for download.