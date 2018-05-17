So fetch!

The Mean Girls musical‘s original Broadway cast recording drops Friday, but PEOPLE is exclusively streaming the full album (all 21 tracks!) a day before its release.

The collection includes all the stand-outs from the acclaimed show, from the Halloween-themed showstopper “Sexy,” scorched-earth stomper “World Burn” and just deserts jam “Revenge Party” — to individuality anthems “Fearless” and “I See Stars.”

The musical adaption of the smash 2004 comedy opened April 8 at the August Wilson Theatre; Tina Fey wrote the book, her 30 Rock collaborator Jeff Richmond wrote the music, and Broadway vet Nell Benjamin provided the lyrics.

The Plastics: Erika Henningson, Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman and Kate Rockwell in Mean Girl on Broadway Joan Marcus

And the show features an all-star cast of Broadway mainstays and breakouts, including: Erika Henningsen (Cady Heron), Taylor Louderman (Regina George), Ashley Park (Gretchen Wieners), Kate Rockwell (Karen Smith), Barret Wilbert Weed (Janis), Grey Henson (Damian) and Kerry Butler (Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George).

Kate Rockwell, Tina Fey and Taylor Louderman on the opening night of Mean Girls Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

And the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League took notice of Mean Girls‘s onstage accomplishments.

The musical’s cast and crew earned a whopping 12 Tony Award nominations, including: best musical, best book of a musical, best original score, best leading actress in a musical (Taylor Louderman), best featured actor in a musical (Grey Henson), best featured actress in a musical (Ashley Park) and best direction and best choreography of a musical (Casey Nicholaw).

Mean Girls on Broadway

The 72nd Tony Awards broadcast live from Radio City Music hall in New York City on June 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.